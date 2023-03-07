Topeka man arrested after drugs allegedly found following chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were allegedly found in his possession following an evening chase in South Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials attempted to stop a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer for a traffic infraction near SW Montara Northway and SW Westview Rd.

However, officials said that the driver, later identified as Dominic M. Bosworth, 29, of Topeka, refused to stop and initiated a short chase with law enforcement.

A short time after the chase started, the Sheriff’s office said Bosworth stopped in the 7000 block of SW Woodcroft Way and attempted to run from his SUV. He was quickly apprehended and arrested without further incident.

Bosworth was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle liability insurance, vehicle registration violations and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Bosworth remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has a court date set for 2 p.m. on May 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.