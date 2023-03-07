Severe Wx Awareness Week: Shawnee Co. outlines how sirens will sound this storm season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe Weather Awareness Week kicked off Monday, with a focus on preparedness.

Tuesday’s theme is tornadoes, and includes an event designed to encourage everyone to practice there severe weather plans - or, at the very least, think about them. The statewide tornado drill is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. Sirens may sound in many areas (weather permitting) and statewide alert systems may do a test activation.

Dusty Nichols, Shawnee Co. Emergency Management Director, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the week, and also discuss how Shawnee Co. will handle outdoor warning siren alerts. For the past several years, the National Weather Service has been able to narrow warnings for counties to specific areas within a county.

Nichols explained that, the past couple years, Shawnee Co. has sounded sirens only within the specifically-warned area. However, a warning for the Auburn area last year reinforced that people found it confusing, with people in other areas of the county wondering why they did not hear the sirens sound in their area.

With that in mind, Nichols said emergency management will follow a new procedure this year. When there is a tornado warning, he said sirens initially will sound for the entire county. The sirens operate on three-minute cycles, so after the first three-minutes, Nichols said, sirens will then sound only in the specifically-warned area.

Tuesday’s statewide tornado drill will include a test of the outdoor warning sirens, weather permitting. If weather is overcast, Nichols said, the outdoor siren test may be canceled.

