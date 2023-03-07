Severe Wx Awareness Week: Shawnee Co. outlines how sirens will sound this storm season

Kansas holds its statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. March 7 as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe Weather Awareness Week kicked off Monday, with a focus on preparedness.

Tuesday’s theme is tornadoes, and includes an event designed to encourage everyone to practice there severe weather plans - or, at the very least, think about them. The statewide tornado drill is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. Sirens may sound in many areas (weather permitting) and statewide alert systems may do a test activation.

Dusty Nichols, Shawnee Co. Emergency Management Director, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the week, and also discuss how Shawnee Co. will handle outdoor warning siren alerts. For the past several years, the National Weather Service has been able to narrow warnings for counties to specific areas within a county.

Nichols explained that, the past couple years, Shawnee Co. has sounded sirens only within the specifically-warned area. However, a warning for the Auburn area last year reinforced that people found it confusing, with people in other areas of the county wondering why they did not hear the sirens sound in their area.

With that in mind, Nichols said emergency management will follow a new procedure this year. When there is a tornado warning, he said sirens initially will sound for the entire county. The sirens operate on three-minute cycles, so after the first three-minutes, Nichols said, sirens will then sound only in the specifically-warned area.

Tuesday’s statewide tornado drill will include a test of the outdoor warning sirens, weather permitting. If weather is overcast, Nichols said, the outdoor siren test may be canceled.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka

Latest News

Kansas Senate, House each hold hearings on trans bills
Kansas Senate, House each hold hearings on trans bills
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
Liz, the Topeka Zoo's youngest giraffe, is among those visitors will see in the Giraffe and...
Giraffe & Friends is ready to open at Topeka Zoo! Keepers give us a sneak peek
Liz, the Topeka Zoo's youngest giraffe, is among those visitors will see in the Giraffe and...
Giraffe & Friends is ready to open at Topeka Zoo! Keepers give us a sneak peek
Clint William Eugene Smith, accused of first-degree murder, was found not guilty by a jury,...
Jury finds suspect in April murder 2021 not guilty