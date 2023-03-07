School zone speed leads to chase, crash that trapped, hospitalized Ok. suspect

Officials respond to a crash following a police chase in Montgomery Co. on March 6, 2023.
Officials respond to a crash following a police chase in Montgomery Co. on March 6, 2023.(Caney Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Mar. 7, 2023
CANEY, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was allegedly clocked going 80 mph in a southeastern Kansas school zone and leading law enforcement on a chase that reached 120+ mph, an Oklahoma man is recovering in the hospital after he was trapped in his Jeep.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Monday, March 6, emergency crews were called to the Highway 75-Highway 160 junction one mile west of Independence with reports of a single-vehicle crash following a chase with law enforcement.

The Caney Police Department indicates that an officer had been on patrol for school zone traffic at 1st and McGee St. when they clocked a black Jeep at 80 mph in a 20 mph school zone. It was later found that the driver of the Jeep was identified as Richard Bresson, 38, of Miami, Okla.

CPD noted that the officer attempted to pull Bresson over, however, he continued to speed north out of Caney where he blew the 4-way stop at Highway 75 and Highway 166 before he sped north on 75.

Officials said the chase reached speeds of 120 mph and that Bresson had driven erratically - weaving in and out of traffic - as he continued to evade the law.

At this point, CPD indicated it contacted the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office. Officials then set up stop sticks in the area of County Road 3800 and Highway 75. The Jeep Hit the sticks which flattened a single tire as it continued north.

KHP noted that as Bresson approached the T intersection at Highway 75 and U.S. 160, he failed to slow down for the intersection as he crossed through it and crashed into a tree line. From there, the Jeep ruled multiple times and landed on its top.

Caney Police said Bresson had been trapped inside the vehicle and required extrication by the Independence Rural Fire Dept. before he was given an emergency helicopter ride to Joplin, Mo. with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials indicated that Bresson was then taken to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa via Life flight with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CPD and the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office said the following charges have been requested from the County Attorney’s Office:

  • 80 in a 20 mph school zone
  • 125 in a 65 mph zone
  • Reckless driving
  • Felony attempt to elude a police officer
  • Two counts of failure to yield at a stop sign
  • Eight counts of driving left of center
  • Passing in a no-passing zone
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
  • Improper lane change

“This is why we work our school zones so hard. Our children cross that highway every day, and it is our duty to try to protect those kids,” said CPD Chief Kitterman. “Unfortunately, people that engage in such disregard for our school speed zones place our children in danger. Obviously, this was not a normal speed for someone coming through our school zone.”

Officials noted that they are thankful that no children had been in the crosswalk at the time the Jeep had come barreling through the school zone.

