Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo.

According to the RCPD, one victim was shot a little after 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, RCPD officials have asked the public to stay clear of the area as the incident is further investigated.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

