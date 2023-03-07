Riley Co. inmate could face additional charges after food thrown at CO

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. inmate could face an additional charge for battery on a law enforcement officer after she allegedly threw food at a corrections officer.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials were called to the Riley Co. Jail with reports of battery on a law enforcement officer.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 24-year-old male corrections officer who reported that Tia Swarthout, 41, of Manhattan, an inmate, had thrown food at him.

RCPD noted that it recommended a charge for battery on a law enforcement officer be given to Swarthout. She remains confined on a $15,000 bond for this crime.

