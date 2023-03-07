One hospitalized after medical emergency leads to crash at Topeka toll plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a medical emergency led to a semi-truck collision at a South Topeka toll plaza.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 6, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike toll plaza near mile marker 177 on I-335 near the I-470 interchange with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Bill K. Nelson, 59, of Abilene, had been headed east on I-470 near mile marker 6 when Nelson suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

KHP noted that the semi hit the median barrier wall and continued to accelerate down the barrier wall until it came to a full stop after it entered Plaza 177.

Officials indicated that Nelson was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

