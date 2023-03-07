One hospitalized after medical emergency leads to crash at Topeka toll plaza

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a medical emergency led to a semi-truck collision at a South Topeka toll plaza.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 6, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike toll plaza near mile marker 177 on I-335 near the I-470 interchange with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Bill K. Nelson, 59, of Abilene, had been headed east on I-470 near mile marker 6 when Nelson suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

KHP noted that the semi hit the median barrier wall and continued to accelerate down the barrier wall until it came to a full stop after it entered Plaza 177.

Officials indicated that Nelson was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

Latest News

Clint Smith
Jury finds suspect in April murder 2021 not guilty
Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested following suspicious death investigation
FILE
Collision between semi-trucks near Emporia leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Uncertainty on exact timing so check back later today for an update
Rain this afternoon