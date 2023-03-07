One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been pronounced dead after he and his motorcycle fell off a Kansas City overpass.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:15 a.m. on Monday, March 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 424 on eastbound Interstate 70 - nearly to the Missouri state line - with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they found a 2013 Ducati motorcycle driven by Jacob Keith, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east on the interstate when Keith lost control of the bike.

KHP noted that the bike left the roadway to the right and fell off the overpass.

Officials said Keith was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

