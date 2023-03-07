One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit

Joslynn Barnett
Joslynn Barnett(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in jail after an early-morning Central Topeka arson destroyed a building meant for a local nonprofit.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, crews were called to 1221 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a vacant commercial building fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke and flames bursting from the single-story building. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

Following a preliminary investigation, TFD said the fire was found to be intentionally set. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Officials indicated that one person was arrested in connection with the arson, Joslynn Y. Barnett, 65, of Topeka. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections a single count of arson.

A building intended for a nonprofit is destroyed after an early-morning arson on March 7, 2023.
A building intended for a nonprofit is destroyed after an early-morning arson on March 7, 2023.(WIBW/Doug Brown)

TFD noted that the blaze cost the owner about $18,000 in damage. The owner told 13 NEWS he had planned to move his nonprofit into the building before the fire, however, now it would have to be demolished.

Barnett remains behind bars with no bond listed.

