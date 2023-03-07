Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume

Multiple people in Sonoma, Calif., called police on Monday to report a person police said was hired to promote the new slasher movie.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A viral marketing ploy for the newest “Scream” movie is causing concern in a California county.

Coming on the heels of 2022′s “Scream 5,” the newest installment in the iconic slasher franchise, “Scream 6,” is set to hit theaters this Friday, March 10.

To raise awareness for the movie’s premiere, multiple people have donned the infamous Ghostface costume in Sonoma County, California, concerning citizens and authorities alike.

The Sonoma Police Department responded to the historic town square near First Street East and East Napa Street on Monday. There, they made contact with the “suspicious” individual wearing the Ghostface mask and hood.

The individual was also caught on live webcam video operated by Visit Sonoma.

After speaking with the person, authorities said they were hired to promote the upcoming Paramount Pictures film.

The original 1996 film starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, and Drew Barrymore filmed scenes in Sonoma Plaza, and several other locations in Sonoma County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
The eruption at Kilauea Volcano's summit has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.
Kilauea's eruption pauses after 61 days
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
Martha Bartlett Piland
MB Piland celebrates 25 years by “punctuating the period”