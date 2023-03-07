Morning Rescue: Officials capture injured hawk, get it to safety

Officials capture an injured hawk in Shawnee Co. on March 6, 2023.
Officials capture an injured hawk in Shawnee Co. on March 6, 2023.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials were able to capture an injured hawk and get it to safety in a late-morning rescue.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 6, a deputy noticed an injured hawk in the median of Interstate 70 along the Wabaunsee Co. line.

Officials indicated that Animal Control Unit members quickly arrived and were able to take the injured hawk to a local animal hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how the hawk was injured or specify the type of injuries it sustained.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives between Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, and forward...
AP Top 25 teams get last shot to boost NCAA Tournament seeds
Riley County police investigated an injury crash in Manhattan, Kan.
Two hospitalized after Riley County crash
Gary Haynie
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Semi crash
Collision between semi-trucks near Emporia leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized