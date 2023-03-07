Morning Rescue: Officials capture injured hawk, get it to safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials were able to capture an injured hawk and get it to safety in a late-morning rescue.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 6, a deputy noticed an injured hawk in the median of Interstate 70 along the Wabaunsee Co. line.

Officials indicated that Animal Control Unit members quickly arrived and were able to take the injured hawk to a local animal hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how the hawk was injured or specify the type of injuries it sustained.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.