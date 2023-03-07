MB Piland celebrates 25 years by “punctuating the period”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advertising and marketing firm is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to the community.

Martha Bartlett Piland is president and CEO of MB Piland Advertising + Marketing. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the agency’s Punctuate the Period campaign.

Piland said her company always has held a community focus, particularly on issues important to women and girls. When deciding how they might celebrate 25 years in business, they looked at various community needs, and learned about period poverty, which is when women don’t have the financial means to purchase what they need to manage their monthly cycle. Piland said school nurses shared with her how many students come to them in need of these feminine hygiene products. Without them, girls may miss school, work, activities and other opportunities.

Armed with that knowledge, Piland and her colleagues organized Punctuate the Period, which will purchase feminine hygiene products to be distributed through Topeka Public Schools.

You can learn more about the issue at https://mbpiland.com/25. The page also includes a link to donate to the campaign.

