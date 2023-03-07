Manhattan man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after an investigation into alleged child sex crimes.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 6, officials arrested Giovanny Ayala, 43, of Manhattan, following an investigation.
Officials noted that the investigation involved two victims that he knew - a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old female.
RCPD said Ayala was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on indecent solicitation of a child and breach of privacy. He is no longer behind bars as his $15,000 bond has been posted.
Officials indicated that no other information would be released.
