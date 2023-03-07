Man arrested after early-morning brawl at Topeka gym

FILE
FILE(KFDA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after an alleged early-morning brawl at a Topeka gym.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, officials were called to Crunch Fitness at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found the suspect, later identified as Jataivious K. Darr, 25, of Topeka, on the road near the gym.

It was found that Darr had entered the business and allegedly attempted to fight multiple employees and patrons.

Officials said Darr was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on disorderly conduct - brawl or fight and pedestrian in the roadway with a sidewalk available.

Darr has since bonded out of custody.

