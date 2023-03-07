Kansas families struggling to pay bills urged to apply before aid programs close

FILE
FILE(WNEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas families who continue to struggle to pay their water and heating bills have been urged to apply for aid before the programs close.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says on Tuesday, March 7, that Kansans who qualify are encouraged to apply to receive aid for water and energy bill payments this month. It said the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and Emergency Water Assistance Program will stop accepting applications at 5 p.m. on March 31.

DCF noted that LIEAP is an annual program that provides financial aid to families who struggle to pay their heating bills during the cold winter months. Meanwhile, EWAP was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. It was established to help families restore or prevent the disconnection of drinking and wastewater services.

The Department indicated that income qualifications are as follows:

Persons Living at that AddressMaximum Gross Monthly Income
1$1,699
2$2,289
3$2,879
4$3,469
5$4,059
6$4,649
7$5,239
8$5,829
Add $590 for each additional person

For more information or to apply to LIEAP, click HERE.

For more information or to apply to EWAP, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer Glenda Washington was...
Greater Topeka Partnership leader receives international award
Dominic Bosworth
Topeka man arrested after drugs allegedly found following chase
Jerry Stark
Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
FILE
Man arrested after early-morning brawl at Topeka gym