Kansas families struggling to pay bills urged to apply before aid programs close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas families who continue to struggle to pay their water and heating bills have been urged to apply for aid before the programs close.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says on Tuesday, March 7, that Kansans who qualify are encouraged to apply to receive aid for water and energy bill payments this month. It said the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and Emergency Water Assistance Program will stop accepting applications at 5 p.m. on March 31.

DCF noted that LIEAP is an annual program that provides financial aid to families who struggle to pay their heating bills during the cold winter months. Meanwhile, EWAP was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. It was established to help families restore or prevent the disconnection of drinking and wastewater services.

The Department indicated that income qualifications are as follows:

Persons Living at that Address Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $1,699 2 $2,289 3 $2,879 4 $3,469 5 $4,059 6 $4,649 7 $5,239 8 $5,829 Add $590 for each additional person

For more information or to apply to LIEAP, click HERE.

For more information or to apply to EWAP, click HERE.

