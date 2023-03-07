K-State gets approval for Edge expansion coming this Spring

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Edge, the state-of-the-art collaboration district that creates a pathway for future talent and growth at Kansas State University and across the region, has reached another milestone by receiving approval to build additional commercial office space at 1960 Kimball Ave.

The 80,000-square-foot building will provide office space to 250 employees, increasing total office and lab space for industry partners to 300,000 square feet in the Edge district. Added space and capacity in the Edge offers additional opportunities to advance the university’s mission forward. Located near the university’s main campus, the Edge provides office and laboratory space for partner tenants who enhance K-State academic and research initiatives.

”The edge district prior to this investment has had up to $2 billion of investment in the last 10 years focused around the national agro biodefense lab and the strengths of Kansas State University and so to add this additional $30 million investment is just the launching pad for another home for 250 jobs that can strengthen Kansas State University in the Edge district,” said Greg Lohrentz, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at the Kansas State University Foundation.

The Edge has created 1,400 jobs to date, with a predicted additional 3,600 jobs to come. It’s poised to be the most comprehensive economic development district in the state of Kansas. The Edge aims to strengthen and advance Kansas State University and the surrounding region. It encompasses K-State’s master-planned commercial office and research developments adjacent to the main campus and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan.

The goal for the Edge is to provide cutting-edge co-location opportunities for partners who enhance academics and research on campus, contribute industry expertise, promote regional and international collaborations, access student talent, and align with the university’s land-grant mission. For more information, visit the Edge Collaboration District at ksiteonline.com.

A groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, will signal the start of construction, with completion expected in July 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.