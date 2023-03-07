Jury finds suspect in April murder 2021 not guilty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A jury found a man accused of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder not guilty, while two other charges were classified as a mistrial.

Clint William Eugene Smith Jr. was charged with felony murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated, murder in the first degree; in the commission of a felony, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle on Saturday, December 18.

According to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney, law enforcement officers were called to a shooting in the area of SE 6th St. and Chandler on April 15, 2021, where a car was shot at and a passenger was hit. The victim identified as Emmanuel Torres, 16, was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following an investigation into the incident, officials discovered that the shooting was the result of a “drug transaction.” TPD officers later identified the suspect as Clint Smith Jr. and took him into custody on December 14.

A jury trial in the case began on Monday, February 27, and was placed in the hands of the jury on Friday, March 3. By Monday afternoon, the jury came back with a not guilty verdict on count one (first-degree; intentional and premeditated) but was split on the two other charges and announced the case as a mistrial.

A hearing has been scheduled for this case on Thursday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

