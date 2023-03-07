House committee advances legislation to expand disability state tax credit

Kansas state Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, watches a House debate on a Republican resolution...
Kansas state Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, watches a House debate on a Republican resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to end extra unemployment benefits, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Tarwater is chair of the House commerce committee and argues the extra benefits create an incentive for unemployed workers not to accept jobs. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation expanding eligibility for the state’s disability tax credit will go before the Kansas House.

The House Commerce, Labor & Economic Development Committee moved House Bill 2275 to the full house. It increases eligibility for the credit, extends it past 2023, and eliminates an minimum work requirement for disabled individuals to qualify for health insurance.

The bill is supported by organizations like Goodwill Industries of Kansas and Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Advocacy groups like the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, though, oppose it due to the inclusion of work shelters that pay disabled workers less than minimum wage.

It was an amendment disqualifying such shelters that drew comments from Rep. Sean Tarwater in a hearing last month about the ability of disabled individuals that drew backlash from multiple groups and advocates.

