Homicide arrest made in Mondays ‘suspicious death’
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 26 year old Serena Sanchez has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death that was discovered near downtown Topeka.
Early in the morning on March 6, a deceased person in the area of SW 3rd and SW Harrison St. was reported to police.
Police discovered a deceased male in the 200 block of SW Harrison St. and that they would be investigating it as a suspicious death.
Sanchez was arrested on charges of second degree murder as a result of police investigation.
