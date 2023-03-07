Homicide arrest made in Mondays ‘suspicious death’

26 year old Serena Sanchez has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death that was discovered near downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 26 year old Serena Sanchez has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death that was discovered near downtown Topeka.

Early in the morning on March 6, a deceased person in the area of SW 3rd and SW Harrison St. was reported to police.

Police discovered a deceased male in the 200 block of SW Harrison St. and that they would be investigating it as a suspicious death.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of second degree murder as a result of police investigation.

