Helping Hands implements ‘Name Your Price’ special for dog adoptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve been weighing finding yourself a furry friend, now may be the time.

Helping Hands Humane Society is holding a ‘Name Your Price’ adoption special for dogs. With a minimum fee of $20, you can take a pup home for whatever you’d like to pay. The shelter says an earlier-than-expected warm-weather spike in their intake has left them with little to no space for more animals, particularly for dogs.

“If you come in and you see a dog that you’d like to take home, you just name your price and let the adoption counselors know,” Director of Philanthropy Grace Clinton said. “Our hope in having a creative special in this way is really to promoter adoptions. We’re really, really imploring our community; if you’ve been considering adopting, please come in and adopt at this time.”

Helping Hands is also waiving its usual reclamation fees for strays they have taken in. They also encourage anyone who doesn’t want to adopt to consider temporarily fostering an animal.

Helping Hands is located at 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.

