Greater Topeka Partnership outlines Social Entrepreneurship Engagement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership has launched a social entrepreneurship engagement project.

The program aims to foster connections within the community, with the initial focus on Washburn University. Events with Washburn included a bus tour of the community and a visit from nationally known speaker and businessman James Rhee.

Laurie Pieper, GTP’s vice president of entrepreneurship and small business, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how the program got its start and where it goes from here.

Watch https://www.gotopeka.com/go-events/ for upcoming events.

