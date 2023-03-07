Greater Topeka Partnership leader receives international award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer Glenda Washington was recognized with the Global Life of Impact award by iChange Nations.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said Washington oversees entrepreneurial and minority business development programs for Shawnee County. She also manages the Topeka and Shawnee County First Opportunity Fund, LLC, a microloan program for entrepreneurs.

Prior to joining Greater Topeka Partnership, Washington worked with the Jacksonville Regional Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, FL, as the Director of Small and Minority Business Development and Senior Director of Economic Inclusion. She also served as the Procurement and Technical Assistance Center Manager. Prior to leaving Jacksonville, FL, Glenda was the Director of Multicultural Accounts for Visit Jacksonville.

Washington obtained a Bachelor of Science in Workforce, Education, and Development from Southern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a master’s in business administration at the University of Phoenix. She received a DEI Certificate from Northwestern University and the MUMA College of Business at the University of South Florida.

Washington graduated from Leadership Jacksonville, Regional Leadership Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Political Leadership Institute. She also graduated from the Economic Development Institute and attended Chamber Leadership Institute.

Washington was appointed to the Board of Directors for the KFMC Health Improvement Partners. She has been an active member on the boards of Johnson Branch YMCA, First Coast United Way, Jacksonville Urban League, and Duval County Communities in Schools. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Topeka YWCA. She is also an active member of LINKS, Incorporated, which is a volunteer service focusing on services to Youth, the Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services. Washington has received numerous awards for her service, including the UNF Small Business Development Center Advocate of the Year and Jacksonville MED Week Advocate of the Year.

Previous Global Life of Impact award winners include His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba, Tooro Kingdom in Uganda, Dr. Ben Shelly, former president of the Navajo Nation, and Wolde Giorgis, former president of Ethiopia, among others.

For more information about Washington, visit her biography at https://www.gotopeka.com/about/.

