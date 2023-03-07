Gov. Kelly, legislators discuss mental health services progress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To commemorate Mental Health Advocacy Day in the sunflower state, Governor Laura Kelly spoke alongside multiple Kansas legislators advocating for the importance of mental health and suicide prevention services and expanding the services offered.

Early Tuesday morning, a mental health rally was held on the front steps of the Kansas statehouse, where Governor Kelly offered remarks on the state’s current mental health state. During Governor Kelly’s speech, she referenced a study that actually placed Kansas in last place regarding mental health services for its residents.

”We are at a crisis point when it comes to mental health and, unfortunately, Kansas is no exception,” said Governor Kelly. “A recent study ranked us last among all 50 states when it comes to rates of mental illness and access to mental health services. That’s pathetic, and it’s got to change.”

In an effort to improve the state’s current mental health challenges, the governor said she had applied federal funding to help provide more access and availability to 13 community health centers while also helping them qualify to become certified community behavioral health clinics, launched the 988 Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline, created KansasAgStress.org — a resource offering mental health services to Kansas farmers and ranchers — and expanded mental health programming in schools.

Another factor the Kelly administration praised was increasing the psychiatric bed capacity by 32% since the beginning of the Kelly administration and adding 233 beds to the child inpatient facilities, psychiatric residential treatment facilities, and adult inpatient psychiatric facilities.

According to Governor Kelly’s office, there were 721 beds in all facilities in 2019. The 2023 total increased to 954. Here are the exact totals provided by the governor’s office.

Child Inpatient Acute Beds Adult Psychiatric Beds PRTF Beds Total 2019 170 243 308 721 2023 212 318 424 954 Added Beds 42 75 116 233

“A lack of psychiatric beds has been one of the largest barriers preventing mental health resources and care from reaching Kansans who need them. A 30% increase in capacity reflects a major step forward,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, we must continue our progress in addressing the mental health crisis here in Kansas by reducing the stigma around mental illness and substance use disorders and by dedicating additional, much-needed resources to these challenges.”

During the rally, two state legislators were awarded for their leadership and advocacy for mental health: State Representative John Eplee and Senator Pat Pettey.

Eplee is a medical doctor and so he has an even better grasp on mental health needs across the state.

“We have a lot of opportunities and I want to share those with you,” said Rep. Eplee. “We really have a lot of unleft work to do. We did get funding for CCHBC [Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics] and I am really excited about that. That was a huge step for reimbursement, improve access, and improve care for mental health in the state of Kansas. You know, We really need to expand the K through 12 pilot project that we started for mental health presence in schools, and I hope that we can find a path forward to that and I think together we can.”

The host of Tuesday’s rally includes the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Mental Health Coalition.

Before I got into politics, I worked at a children’s psychiatric hospital & saw the lifelong challenges created when people don’t have the mental health resources they need. Thank you to everyone at the Mental Health Advocacy Day today for your commitment to Kansans. pic.twitter.com/wVTWdgv16U — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) March 7, 2023

