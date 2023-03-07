Giraffe & Friends is ready to open at Topeka Zoo! Keepers give us a sneak peek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s largest habitat ever is days away from its grand opening.

You’ll be able to visit Giraffe and Friends this Friday, March 10.

Keepers Rachel McNemee and Dalton Wiggins visited Eye on NE Kanas to offer a sneak peek of what’s in store, and why they’re so excited to see this become a reality.

Watch the interview to hear from them!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.