Giraffe & Friends is ready to open at Topeka Zoo! Keepers give us a sneak peek

Giraffe & Friends is the Topeka Zoo's largest habitat ever. It holds its grand opening March 10.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s largest habitat ever is days away from its grand opening.

You’ll be able to visit Giraffe and Friends this Friday, March 10.

Keepers Rachel McNemee and Dalton Wiggins visited Eye on NE Kanas to offer a sneak peek of what’s in store, and why they’re so excited to see this become a reality.

Watch the interview to hear from them!

Giraffe & Friends is ready to open at Topeka Zoo! Keepers give us a sneak peek
