Collision between semi-trucks near Emporia leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between semi-trucks on the interstate near Emporia has caused the death of one man and the hospitalization of another.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, March 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 120.9 on the northbound Kansas Turnpike near Emporia with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 International semi-truck driven by Darrien Lorenzo Williams, 28, of Houston, had been parked on the right shoulder when a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Yuriy Yuryevich Lendel, 35, of Nixa, Mo., had drifted onto the shoulder.

KHP noted that this caused Lendel’s semi to hit Williams’ truck in the rear.

Officials indicated that Lendel was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also noted that northbound traffic on the interstate was completely blocked for about five hours. One lane was reopened around 3:15 a.m.

