City of Manhattan introduce Parks and Recreation director candidates at public meet-and-greet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan invited residents to meet the four final candidates for Parks and Recreation Director and learn more about their backgrounds during a public reception Monday night.

The City partnered with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to conduct a nationwide search that produced a field of 43 candidates from 16 states. The reception was following a Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting that started before the meeting. After candidates gave remarks, they mingled with the community in an informal setting.

Assistant Director Wyatt Thompson has been filling the position on an interim basis since the retirement of former director Eddie Eastes in May 2022. Candidates were also invited for interviews by an interview panel, an assessment panel, and a community tour.

“We had a very full day, it comprised of interviews, there was an assessment team, we had a launch with all the candidate’s, lot of our staff. They also went on a public tour with interim park and rec director Wyatt Thompson and so they been through a long day,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers, who will supervise the new director.

Raymond Dunham from South Carolina, Matthew Enoch from Fort Riley, Jeremy Rogers from California, and Aaron Stewart from Garden City are the four finalists for the director.

“We have the discovery center, we have the zoo, we have the animal shelter, so there are different components to it so when we look for that type of person and individual were looking for someone who has a breath of experience understanding of where we’re at as a community and where we’re headed. Park and rec advisory board is obviously a component but we have other advisory boards and then ultimately the city commission,” said Hilgers.

Hilgers said this event was a different way to see them share ideas.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to share some of their past experiences, related with some of the public in terms of priorities and different initiatives that they like to see them engage with either in an evaluation of something we’re doing or something they like to have done. It gives that candidate a good feel for just where the community efforts and energies and priorities would be,” said Hilgers.

A start date for the position will be determined once a candidate has been selected for hire as Hilgers hopes that decision comes within the next week.

