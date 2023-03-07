City of Manhattan introduce Parks and Recreation director candidates at public meet-and-greet

MHK CANDIDATES- Joseph Robben
By Joseph Robben
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan invited residents to meet the four final candidates for Parks and Recreation Director and learn more about their backgrounds during a public reception Monday night.

The City partnered with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to conduct a nationwide search that produced a field of 43 candidates from 16 states. The reception was following a Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting that started before the meeting. After candidates gave remarks, they mingled with the community in an informal setting.

Assistant Director Wyatt Thompson has been filling the position on an interim basis since the retirement of former director Eddie Eastes in May 2022. Candidates were also invited for interviews by an interview panel, an assessment panel, and a community tour.

“We had a very full day, it comprised of interviews, there was an assessment team, we had a launch with all the candidate’s, lot of our staff. They also went on a public tour with interim park and rec director Wyatt Thompson and so they been through a long day,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers, who will supervise the new director.

Raymond Dunham from South Carolina, Matthew Enoch from Fort Riley, Jeremy Rogers from California, and Aaron Stewart from Garden City are the four finalists for the director.

“We have the discovery center, we have the zoo, we have the animal shelter, so there are different components to it so when we look for that type of person and individual were looking for someone who has a breath of experience understanding of where we’re at as a community and where we’re headed. Park and rec advisory board is obviously a component but we have other advisory boards and then ultimately the city commission,” said Hilgers.

Hilgers said this event was a different way to see them share ideas.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to share some of their past experiences, related with some of the public in terms of priorities and different initiatives that they like to see them engage with either in an evaluation of something we’re doing or something they like to have done. It gives that candidate a good feel for just where the community efforts and energies and priorities would be,” said Hilgers.

A start date for the position will be determined once a candidate has been selected for hire as Hilgers hopes that decision comes within the next week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

Latest News

MHK CANDIDATES- Joseph Robben
MHK CANDIDATES- Joseph Robben
Jim Freel served in the Marine Corps and was wounded at Iwo Jima during WWII.
American hero showered with love in final days
Jim Freel served in the Marine Corps and was wounded at Iwo Jima during WWII.
Salute Our Heroes: American hero showered with love in final days
House committee advances legislation to expand disability state tax credit
House committee advances legislation to expand disability state tax credit