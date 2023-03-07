BCBSKS donation to help United Way incorporate program to help families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Ways of Kansas is working to bring a national program to Kansas designed to help working families.

With the aid of a $120,000 check from Blue Cross Blue Shield, the United Way plans to bring United for Alice to Kansas. It’s a collaborative data-gathering effort the non-profit says will change the state’s dialogue around financial hardship.

“We’re going to really be able to help make more in-roads around policy, about how we talk about this, and ultimately how we can help those who are trying so hard,” United Ways of Kansas Chair Lisa Gleason said.

United for Alice looks to find ways to help families struggling to afford basic necessities.

“When we can take this extra step and truly be Kansans helping Kansans, and helping our neighbors in this way, I think it shows that we can together make a difference,” Virginia Barnes, BCBSKS Director of Health Initiatives, said.

