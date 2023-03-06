Work restarts on I-70 bridges near downtown Topeka

Drivers along Highway 24 should expect delays as a major resurfacing and bridge replacement project begins in Jefferson County.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on bridges along I-70 near downtown Topeka has restarted and drivers have been cautioned about slow-moving traffic.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on March 6, it will resume work on the multi-bridge repair project along Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.

Starting on Monday, KDOT said westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from just east of the Southeast Adams St. exit west to the 8th St. exit as patching, overlay and other repairs are made on the bridges over SE Adams and the railroad tracks.

According to KDOT, the on-ramp to westbound I-70 from SE Adams will be closed for the duration of the project, however, the 10th St. ramp will remain open. The speed limit will also be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic in the area.

The Department noted that work on the project will happen Monday through Friday, Saturday as needed, during the daylight hours. It said Wildcat Construction Co., of Topeka, has been named as the contractor on the project.

KDOT said the project is expected to be finished by January 2024, weather allowing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4

Latest News

FILE
2 burglary suspects arrested after chase ends when Jeep, field catch fire
Braille eReader
Kansas Gov. kicks off Talking Books Week to higlight resources for print-impaired
FILE
With end of SNAP allotments, Kansans warned to prepare for drop in funds
FILE
Just a Misunderstanding: Abilene van poses no threat to juveniles
Officials free a Bald Eagle caught in a tree on March 2, 2023.
Rescue Act: Bald Eagle freed from North Central Kansas tree