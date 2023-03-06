Work restarts on I-70 bridges near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on bridges along I-70 near downtown Topeka has restarted and drivers have been cautioned about slow-moving traffic.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on March 6, it will resume work on the multi-bridge repair project along Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.

Starting on Monday, KDOT said westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from just east of the Southeast Adams St. exit west to the 8th St. exit as patching, overlay and other repairs are made on the bridges over SE Adams and the railroad tracks.

According to KDOT, the on-ramp to westbound I-70 from SE Adams will be closed for the duration of the project, however, the 10th St. ramp will remain open. The speed limit will also be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic in the area.

The Department noted that work on the project will happen Monday through Friday, Saturday as needed, during the daylight hours. It said Wildcat Construction Co., of Topeka, has been named as the contractor on the project.

KDOT said the project is expected to be finished by January 2024, weather allowing.

