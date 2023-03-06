Woman, child hospitalized following I-70 rollover crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a child from Colorado were hospitalized after a rollover crash along I-70 in western Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 27.5 on eastbound I-70, about one-mile southeast of Edson, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Travis L. Ruby, 35, of Livermore, Co., had been headed east on the interstate when Ruby was distracted by something inside the vehicle. He hit the rumble strips on the south side of the interstate and overcorrected, entering the median.

From here, KHP said the SUV crossed the westbound lanes of I-70 and flew off the Exit 27 ramp. The vehicle then rolled twice and landed in a field north of I-70.

Officials indicated that Ruby escaped the crash without injury, however, his passenger, Lindsey J. Foth, 34, of Burlington, Co., was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that four juveniles were also in the vehicle and one of them was injured. However, as the children are under 18, officials have not released any further details.

Officials said that everyone involved was found to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

