With end of SNAP allotments, Kansans warned to prepare for drop in funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the end of SNAP emergency allotments, organizations have warned Kansans who use the program to prepare for a significant drop in funds.

With Emergency SNAP allotments set to end in March, officials with Kansas Appleseed said residents who use the program will see their benefit amounts drop by an average of $82 per month per person. With the end of the service created in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, families of four could lose more than $300 per month.

In Kansas, the organization noted that SNAP cuts will affect 63,000 families. It said emergency allotments ensure everyone who qualifies for food assistance is given the maximum benefit. These allotments have been crucial to putting an end to hunger during the pandemic and its recovery period.

Kansas Appleseed said that with the end of allotments, Kansans could see a drop in benefits as early as April 2023 due to the current disbursement schedule. The change will not remove current recipients from assistance but will lower the funds given to families. Some families who already are at the maximum allotment, however, will not see a change.

According to the organization, the new average benefit will fall to $6 per person per day. This means many older adults who only qualify for the minimum benefit will get $23 per month instead of $281.

Kansas Appleseed indicated that expansion of access to SNAP is key in hunger mitigation, especially with soaring grocery prices. Feeding America has found that SNAP provides nine meals for every meal the food bank networks can provide. While pantries and soup kitchen work to fill the impending gaps, staff members have already reported that they are overwhelmed and under-resourced.

The organization noted that Kansans who use the benefit should contact the Department for Children and Families to maximize their deductions and prepare for the change. To find a DCF office near you, click HERE.

