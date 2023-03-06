Washburn theatre hosts students’ senior projects for the public

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Garvey Fine Arts Center hosted student artists in ‘Tik Tik Boom’ the musical.

The Washburn University Theatre Departments’ rendition of ‘Tik Tik Boom’ spoke to those in attendance, but for one Washburn student, the musical means more than just a checkmark for turning in a class project.

“I wanted to do a real small intimate cast and when I was looking at shows available I saw ‘Tik Tik Boom’ and I was like ‘Wow.’,” said Coddington. “I’ve heard some of the music and I was familiar with Rents, which Johnathan Larson wrote, and so I went and took a deeper dive.”

Coddington is a current senior at Washburn, so he feels the piece was perfect for his senior project.

“This it’s so relatable to me things and I’m graduating and I feel like I’ve got to go to that next step of what’s gonna happen next and him turning thirty he feels like he’s running out of time, I’ve got to go figure things out for myself now,” said Coddington.

According to Coddington, the show allowed him to experience what it’s like to be behind the scenes and in the spotlight. For Abby Strella, a Washburn student, the show strengthened her love for musical theatre.

“A lot of my friends were in the show so I just wanted to come out and support them, and I also have to help the clean up afterwards,” said Strella. “I thought it was really good, I know they’ve worked really hard, so I’m just proud of them.”

The shows’ inspiring message captivated the audience, but most importantly, spoke to the cast members.

“Doing what you love no matter if your time is runing out. No matter how much time you have left why not do it spending what you love,” said Coddington.

Although Tik Tik Boom’s debut has come to an end, the department hopes to host more senior projects like this one for the public.

