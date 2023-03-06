Two taken to hospital, ticketed after truck rolls into creek south of Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after they were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt when the truck they were in rolled into a creek south of Emporia over the weekend.

KVOE reports that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to Road 135 about two miles south of Emporia with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a pickup truck driven by Dawson Soyez, 21, of Emporia, had been headed west and lost control due to high speeds. The truck then rolled and went into the south ditch. From here, Soyez overcorrected and returned across the road and into a creek.

Officials indicated that Theron Row, 23, of Allen, and Soyez both declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash, however, the two were eventually taken to Newman Regional Health via private vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

KVOE noted that both Soyez and Row were ticketed for failure to wear a seatbelt.

