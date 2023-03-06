Two hospitalized after early-morning head-on collision in SE Kan.

NEODESHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized after an early-morning head-on collision in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 373 on U.S. Highway 400 - about one mile west of Neodesha - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Nathaniel J. Altis, 22, of Severy, had been headed east on the highway as a 2015 Honda CR-V driven by Michael D. Reed, 77, of Parsons, had been headed the opposite direction.

KHP noted that Altis attempted to make a left turn onto Granby St. and turned into the path of Reed’s CR-V which caused both vehicles to meet in a head-on collision.

While Altis escaped the crash without injury, officials indicated that Reed and his passenger, John E. Davolt, 69, of Independence, were both taken to local hospitals with suspected minor injuries. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

