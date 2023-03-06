Two hospitalized after early-morning crash in SW Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an early-morning weekend crash in Southwest Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Friday, March 3, emergency crews were called to the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to SW Fairlawn - or the SW Fairlawn Rd. and 29th St. intersection - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Peggy L. Bertels, 67, of Topeka, had been stopped at a red light at the intersection as a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Roben E.F. Halbert, 58, of Topeka, exited the interstate.

KHP noted that Bertels accelerated through the red light which caused Halbert’s Soul to crash into the side of her Civic.

While she refused transportation, KHP indicated that Bertels was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital via personal vehicle with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Halbert was taken to the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus with suspected minor injuries.

KHP said that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

