Three arrested after drugs, other crimes allegedly discovered in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested as they attempted to pass through Brown Co. over the weekend following the alleged discovery of drugs and other crimes.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, officials were called to the area of Timber and 240th Rd. with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they found the driver - and the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash - Andrew Lierz, 21, of Fairview, had allegedly been impaired. He was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on a DUI.

Around 10:35 p.m., officials said they also stopped a vehicle on Highway 36 near Raccoon Rd. for a defective tail light.

When the Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver, it said they found that the passenger, Maureen Benedict, 69, of St. Joseph, Mo., had allegedly been in possession of illegal narcotics.

Following an investigation, Benedict was arrested and booked into jail on possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lastly, on Sunday, March 5, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Jessica Dominguez, 37, of Hiawatha, on a Brown Co. warrant for failure to appear, another warrant for failure to appear out of Hiawatha and a third warrant for failure to appear out of Horton.

