Three arrested after drugs, other crimes allegedly discovered in Brown Co.

Andrew Lierz, Maureen Benedict, Jessica Dominguez.
Andrew Lierz, Maureen Benedict, Jessica Dominguez.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested as they attempted to pass through Brown Co. over the weekend following the alleged discovery of drugs and other crimes.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, officials were called to the area of Timber and 240th Rd. with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they found the driver - and the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash - Andrew Lierz, 21, of Fairview, had allegedly been impaired. He was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on a DUI.

Around 10:35 p.m., officials said they also stopped a vehicle on Highway 36 near Raccoon Rd. for a defective tail light.

When the Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver, it said they found that the passenger, Maureen Benedict, 69, of St. Joseph, Mo., had allegedly been in possession of illegal narcotics.

Following an investigation, Benedict was arrested and booked into jail on possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lastly, on Sunday, March 5, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Jessica Dominguez, 37, of Hiawatha, on a Brown Co. warrant for failure to appear, another warrant for failure to appear out of Hiawatha and a third warrant for failure to appear out of Horton.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
One injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Bill introduced to incentivize hiring of military spouses
Homicide investigation
Police investigating discovery of body near downtown Topeka
K-9 Apollo is praised for multiple discoveries in a southeastern Kansas homicide investigation...
K-9 receives high praise for discoveries in homicide investigation
To kick off Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a tornado drill will be conducted statewide on...
Residents asked to practice tornado safety during statewide drill