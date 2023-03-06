On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019. Nelson is turning 90 this year, and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson is coming to the Kansas City area for a concert.

Azura Amphitheater announced another significant trio of country music stars will perform in Bonner Springs, Kansas: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m.

A presale opportunity will be open March 9 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Using the code AZURA, the ticket link can be found here.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Earlier Monday, the outdoor concert venue stated Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose will have a performance of their own on Aug. 4.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4

Latest News

Construction
Drivers warned of delays as major project begins on Highway 24
Officials search for those who caused $11K in damage to Laundro Mutt on Feb. 25, 2023.
Officials search for those responsible for $11K in damage to Salina pet groomer’s
Abilene, Kansas
Abilene named second in Best Historic Small Town competition
Highway 24 project
Drivers warned of delays as major project begins on Highway 24
New K-State initiative to raise funds for financial literacy course for freshmen