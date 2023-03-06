Residents asked to practice tornado safety during statewide drill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To kick off Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a tornado drill will be conducted statewide on Tuesday, March 7.

March 6 through March 10 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week after Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday, February 24, designating the week as such. To practice tornado safety, a statewide tornado drill will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

The tornado drill will be broadcasted through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) All Hazards Weather Radio and on local radio stations and television stations.

Local Law Enforcement agencies recognize Tuesday’s tornado drill and ask residents to participate by practicing the exercise and finding safe and secure shelter.

All of the weather topics featured throughout the week include:

Monday: Preparedness

Tuesday: Tornado Safety

Wednesday: Lightning Safety

Thursday: Hail/Wind Safety

Friday: Flood Safety

To learn more about severe weather safety, the National Weather Service’s website has more information on how to stay safe.

