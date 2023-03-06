Rescue Act: Bald Eagle freed from North Central Kansas tree

JEWELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials were able to free a bald eagle caught in a tree in North Central Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Thursday, March 2, Game Wardens in Jeweel Co. were notified that a bald eagle had been caught in a tree.

The caller told officials that the eagle had been unable to free itself.

KDWP indicated that Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative provided assistance and the bald eagle was freed later that day.

