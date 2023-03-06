Police investigating discovery of body near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house near downtown Topeka.

The discovery was reported at 9:58 a.m. in the 200 block of S.W. Harrison, immediately west of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

A 13 NEWS crew on the scene saw police place yellow crime-scene tape around the residence.

There were no immediate reports if foul play was suspected.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

