Police investigating discovery of body near downtown Topeka

Police on Monday morning were in the 200 block of S.W. Harrison after a body was reported to...
Police on Monday morning were in the 200 block of S.W. Harrison after a body was reported to have been found behind a residence.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house near downtown Topeka.

The discovery was reported at 9:58 a.m. in the 200 block of S.W. Harrison, immediately west of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

A 13 NEWS crew on the scene saw police place yellow crime-scene tape around the residence.

There were no immediate reports if foul play was suspected.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

