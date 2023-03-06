One hospitalized after motorcycle rear-ends pickup truck on Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was sent to the hospital after he rear-ended a pickup truck as he was driving his motorcycle down a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 3, emergency crews were called to the area of the I-235-I-135 interchange with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Victory motorcycle driven by Joel J. Troyer, 67, of Goddard, had been headed north on I-235 approaching the interchange behind a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by John Karagianis Sr., 73, of Goddard.

As the pair approached the interchange, KHP noted that the pickup truck slowed due to congested traffic. This caused Troyer’s motorcycle to rear-end the pickup.

KHP indicated that Troyer was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Karagianis and his passenger, Maria Lieberman, 70, of Goddard, both escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

