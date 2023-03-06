One hospitalized after Mercedes-Benz hits wall, goes airborne in KC

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Bonner Springs man was sent to the hospital after a speeding Mercedes-Benz hit an interstate barrier wall in Kansas City and flew through the air.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 412 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Mercedes-Benz C Class driven by Jose E. Monroy-Carbajal, 21, of Bonner Springs, had been headed west in the right lane of the interstate and had likely been speeding. Monroy-Carbajal then allegedly veered left across all lanes of traffic and hit the barrier wall in a head-on collision.

From there, KHP noted that the car rode the barrier wall before it became airborne and landed on its tires in the right lane.

Officials indicated that Monroy-Carbajal was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with possible injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

