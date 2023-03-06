Ogden man, teen arrested after drugs found following Manhattan burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man and teen were both arrested after they were allegedly found to be in possession of drugs following a Manhattan burglary.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, officials were called to the 1400 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a fight in progress.

When officials arrived, they said they did not find a fight. However, they were told that four men had been the victims of an apartment burglary in which a PlayStation 5 had been stolen and the suspect had run from the scene before their arrival.

About half an hour later, officials said they stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Westport Dr. after they realized the man inside matched the suspect description.

During the stop, RCPD noted that officials found various drugs inside the vehicle.

The suspect was then identified as Jessup McClelland, 22, of Ogden, and was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Blaize Moore, 16, also of Ogden, was also arrested during the incident. He was booked into jail on possession of marijuana, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

McClelland remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond while Moore was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

The crime cost the victims about $720 in damage.

