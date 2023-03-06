Officials search for those responsible for $11K in damage to Salina pet groomer’s

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are looking for those responsible for $11,000 in damages to a pet grooming service in late February.

The Salina Police Department reports that on Saturday, Feb. 25, officials were called to the Laundro Mutt at 1322 E. Iron Ave. with reports of damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said the owner reported that earlier in the week, two snack vending machines had been damaged after the lock mechanisms were drilled out. The machines did not contain any money, however, the damage cost the owner about $4,000.

Later in the week, SPD said the owner arrived at the business to find someone had then damaged the coin-operated pet wash machines in an attempt to steal the coins inside. The suspects were not able to gain access to the coins in the machine, however, the damage cost the owner about $7,000 this time.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

