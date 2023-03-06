Officials search for those responsible for $11K in damage to Salina pet groomer’s

Officials search for those who caused $11K in damage to Laundro Mutt on Feb. 25, 2023.
Officials search for those who caused $11K in damage to Laundro Mutt on Feb. 25, 2023.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are looking for those responsible for $11,000 in damages to a pet grooming service in late February.

The Salina Police Department reports that on Saturday, Feb. 25, officials were called to the Laundro Mutt at 1322 E. Iron Ave. with reports of damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said the owner reported that earlier in the week, two snack vending machines had been damaged after the lock mechanisms were drilled out. The machines did not contain any money, however, the damage cost the owner about $4,000.

Later in the week, SPD said the owner arrived at the business to find someone had then damaged the coin-operated pet wash machines in an attempt to steal the coins inside. The suspects were not able to gain access to the coins in the machine, however, the damage cost the owner about $7,000 this time.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4

Latest News

FILE
2 burglary suspects arrested after chase ends when Jeep, field catch fire
Braille eReader
Kansas Gov. kicks off Talking Books Week to higlight resources for print-impaired
FILE
With end of SNAP allotments, Kansans warned to prepare for drop in funds
FILE
Just a Misunderstanding: Abilene van poses no threat to juveniles
Officials free a Bald Eagle caught in a tree on March 2, 2023.
Rescue Act: Bald Eagle freed from North Central Kansas tree