New K-State initiative to raise funds for financial literacy course for freshmen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new initiative at K-State would create a financial literacy class for incoming students for a better understanding of money in the real world.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, March 6, that its day of giving will raise funds on March 22 to give new students the opportunity to seek financial education and equip themselves with the knowledge needed to make smart decisions and relieve stress.

“Focusing on financial well-being will benefit our students exponentially, not only during their time at K-State but throughout their lives,” said Thomas Lane, vice president of student life and dean of students.

K-State indicated that the funds will support an expanded effort and pilot program that offers a zero-credit financial literacy course to incoming students. The initiative will also embed student financial specialists in university housing and programs to guide students in need.

From the creation of a monthly budget to dodging credit pitfalls, the University noted that college students have much to learn about money. The 2020 Study on Collegiate Financial Wellness has shown that 33% of K-State students surveyed have considered dropping out due to finances. It said 69% have admitted to feeling stressed about their financial situation.

“Students spend valuable physical and mental resources stressing about finances. I would rather they spend that on learning in their classes or having a great time at college,” said Greg Eiselein, director of K-State First, the university’s first-year experience program. “Financial literacy is going to help them as college students — and it’s going to help them for the rest of their lives.”

“We have the potential to change the average net worth of our future graduates. What a gift!” said Kathleen Hatch, Morrison family associate vice president for student well-being. “So if you want to make a difference, this is your chance.”

