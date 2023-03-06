Monday forecast: Dry today, rainy weather pattern begins tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the dense fog up toward north-central KS this morning. Otherwise as a cold front pushes through (dry) this morning, highs will be much cooler than the 70s from yesterday. It will still be mild with highs mainly in the 50s. Today and Friday will be the only dry days for all of northeast KS.

Taking Action:

On and off rain is expected for most of this week with latest indications that the heaviest will occur Tuesday night and again Wednesday night into Thursday. While most of it will be rain, some snow may mix in at times especially near the Nebraska border but impacts will be minimal. Won’t be all day washouts but have the umbrella handy Tuesday through Thursday.

Severe weather awareness week begins today (watch video for preparedness tips) which includes a tornado drill on Tuesday at 10am when sirens will sound. Remember sirens are meant for those outdoors to seek additional information inside on why the sirens might be sounding. You may not hear it if you are inside and even if you do on Tuesday when it’s quiet, you may not hear it when there’s a severe storm outside and raining heavily. This will be a good opportunity to practice what you would do in the event of a tornado warning in your area. While it’s during the day and you will be at work/school, practice in the evening when the family is all home as well so you know what to do because tornadoes typically occur in the late afternoon/early evening hours in northeast KS.

DST begins next weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about checking/changing the battery of your smoke detector and weather radio.



With an unsettled weather pattern this week, this will lead to cool temperatures below average for this time of year. It is worth noting that if we have more dry periods it may end up being warmer than the forecast indicates but upper 40s-low 50s would probably be the warmest it will be starting tomorrow.

Normal High: 53/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

Today: Clouds from time to time but will go with mostly sunny skies especially this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s near the Nebraska border with upper 50s-low 60s along and south of the turnpike. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds N/NE 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance for rain showers in the morning south of I-70, better chance of rain develops in the afternoon. Again most of the rain will remain south of I-70 through early to mid afternoon before spreading northward. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds E 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

The rain showers will continue through Thursday night with dry conditions Friday. There remains uncertainty on timing and precipitation type when it comes to this weekend. Did put in a chance of a rain/snow mix Saturday night but there’s a chance Saturday may have rain with Sunday dry so keep checking back daily for updates not only about this weekend’s weather but taking the rain chances on this week on a day by day basis. Models also differ on temperatures beginning Sunday lasting through early next week (through Wednesday)

