Manhattan man arrested after bottle broken during fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after words were exchanged which led to a broken bottle and a fist fight.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, officials were called to the 1000 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan with reports of a fight in progress.

When officials arrived, they said they found David Schatte, 21, of manhattan, had allegedly smashed a glass bottle and threatened a 22-year-old man with the shards. The pair had been in both a verbal and physical fight.

According to RCPD, the victim sustained cuts to his arm, jaw and knee during the altercation.

RCPD noted that both Schatte and the victim were treated at the scene by EMS and cleared. Schatte was then arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault.

Schatte is no longer behind bars as his $2,500 bond has been posted.

