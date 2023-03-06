Man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle while fleeing from officers

A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was seriously injured late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle...
A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was seriously injured late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from police in Coffeyville in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man was seriously injured late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from police in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:51 p.m. Sunday at 8th and 11th streets in Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was westbound on 11th Street -- which is also US-166 highway -- while fleeing from law enforcement officers when it struck a curb and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle’s rider, Layton T. Moore, 40, of Pryor, Okla., was reported to have serious injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

The patrol said Moore wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Emporia State men's basketball finds out their spot in the NCAA Tournament
Emporia State earns bid to NCAA Tournament
Sunday night weather forecast
Sunday night weather forecast
Washburn theatre hosts students’ senior projects for the public
Washburn theatre hosts students’ senior projects for the public