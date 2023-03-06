Man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle while fleeing from officers

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man was seriously injured late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from police in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:51 p.m. Sunday at 8th and 11th streets in Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was westbound on 11th Street -- which is also US-166 highway -- while fleeing from law enforcement officers when it struck a curb and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle’s rider, Layton T. Moore, 40, of Pryor, Okla., was reported to have serious injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

The patrol said Moore wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.