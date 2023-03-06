Man holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in garage, sheriff says

Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a...
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a homeowner in Madison Township, Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio homeowner held a suspect at gunpoint after he caught the alleged robber in his garage, the sheriff says.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says deputies were called Sunday to a home in Madison Township after someone reported the incident, according to WXIX.

The homeowner, who is a concealed carry permit holder, held 29-year-old Raymond Earl Flack, of Middletown, at gunpoint after the suspect tried to cut the safe in the homeowner’s garage, said Jones in a news release.

Jones said Flack fled on foot and met up with the second suspect, 29-year-old Emily Abigail Bush, who was driving a white Ford truck.

Deputies later located the truck and conducted a felony stop, Jones said. The victim identified the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging, according to the sheriff. Bush is charged with complicity to Flack’s four alleged crimes.

Jail records show both suspects were being held at the Middletown City Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances Monday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning

Latest News

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to...
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
RAW: Bird strike causes smoke in cabin on flight
A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was seriously injured late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle...
Man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle while fleeing from officers