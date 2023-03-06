Legislators urge USDA to change program that may be detrimental to farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of bicameral legislators has urged the USDA to change a program that could be detrimental to Kansas farmers.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Monday, March 6, that he and Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX) will lead a bicameral group of officials to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build on the success of the first phase of its Emergency Relief Program rollout.

“Sitting on the tongue of the wagon is important before you roll out any program and unfortunately USDA didn’t do that on the rollout of ERP Phase Two,” Sen. Marshall said. “Our farmers back home are frustrated at the unprecedented way USDA is addressing disaster losses, especially when the ag community expected Phase Two to follow in the path of ERP Phase One. USDA needs to reverse course and build off the successful methodology of Phase 1.”

In a new letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, Marshall said the group expressed concerns about new requirements laid out in the second phase of the plan and stressed the negative impact they could have on the ability to recover from a disaster.

“From supply chain disruptions to surging input costs and historic drought conditions, our producers faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years,” said Rep. Arrington. “It’s crucial that the USDA administer disaster relief as Congress intended. More importantly, as Congress looks ahead to this year’s Farm Bill, we must empower our nation’s producers, strengthen our food supply, and demonstrate fiscal responsibility by avoiding costly ad hoc disaster assistance and ensuring farm program integrity.”

Along with Marshall and Arrington, the legislators said the letter was signed by U.S. Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) as well as Reps. Tracey Mann (R-KS) and August Pfluger (R-TX).

“While encouraged by the streamlined and effective approach of your Phase I roll-out, we are deeply concerned with the fundamental changes made in Phase II. Phase II presents a stark reversal from the gains made in Phase I. It is extremely complicated, requiring new forms and the sharing of personal tax records – information that does not necessarily correlate to crop losses by crop year making Phase II less precise,” the legislators wrote. “Ultimately, the approach of disaster aid through a complicated whole farm crop revenue analysis is a step backward. We respectfully ask the USDA to follow its original commitment and address the crop losses of our farmers and ranchers who are essential to America’s food security.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

