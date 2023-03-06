Lawrence officials warn of scam targeting elderly after victim loses $10K

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After one victim lost $10,000 officials in Lawrence have warned residents about a Windows scam that has targeted the elderly in recent days.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Friday, March 3, officials received two separate reports about a scam at the exact same time. One victim lost $10,000, however, the other hopefully called in time to prevent any monetary loss.

Just last week LPD indicated it received about half a dozen calls that reported similar activity. In this scam, it said the caller reported a Windows “security issue” and told them to call a number and download a program. However, the program allowed the scammer to tap into their screen and tells them to check their bank account for any loss.

While everything may look fine, officials said the scammer now has the victim’s login and account information. After they hang up, the victim goes about their day while the scammer starts to wire money.

LPD noted that most scam victims it saw that week were elderly. It has urged residents to warn family, friends and neighbors who may not be on social media. It said the cases are nearly impossible to solve and heartbreaking to work.

