Lawrence man sentenced for child pornography

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man will serve prison time for attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on March 6 Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, was sentenced to a combined total of 92 months in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation terms.

Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Springsteen to 68 months for the child pornography and will be served consecutively to a 24-month sentence for violating the terms of the probation set in a similar 2021 case.

In 2021, Springsteen pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted child exploitation. Judge Donovan sentenced him to 24 months in prison and then suspended that sentence to 24 months probation. Springsteen violated those terms the next year, when he searched for child pornography in June 2022.

“The children in these images are revictimized every time their sexual abuse is viewed,” District Attorney Valdez said. “My office remains unwavering in our commitment to disrupt this horrific crime.”

According to Douglas County, Springsteen was sentenced on March 5 as a persistent sex offender under Kansas statute and had entered a guilty plea in January for the 2022 case. Springsteen was already subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender based on his previous conviction.

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State.

The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

