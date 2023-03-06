Lawrence man sentenced for child pornography

On March 6, Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a combined total of 92...
On March 6, Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a combined total of 92 months in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation terms.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man will serve prison time for attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on March 6 Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, was sentenced to a combined total of 92 months in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation terms.

Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Springsteen to 68 months for the child pornography and will be served consecutively to a 24-month sentence for violating the terms of the probation set in a similar 2021 case.

In 2021, Springsteen pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted child exploitation. Judge Donovan sentenced him to 24 months in prison and then suspended that sentence to 24 months probation. Springsteen violated those terms the next year, when he searched for child pornography in June 2022.

“The children in these images are revictimized every time their sexual abuse is viewed,” District Attorney Valdez said. “My office remains unwavering in our commitment to disrupt this horrific crime.”

According to Douglas County, Springsteen was sentenced on March 5 as a persistent sex offender under Kansas statute and had entered a guilty plea in January for the 2022 case. Springsteen was already subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender based on his previous conviction.

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State.

The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six
The House Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing Monday on Senate Bill 180.
Kansas Senate, House each hold hearings on trans bills
Shawnee Co. property values are up again this year.
County Commissioners, appraiser’s office reveal property tax details
FILE
2 burglary suspects arrested after chase ends when Jeep, field catch fire